BOX Token Price Tops $0.0261 on Major Exchanges (BOX)

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded down 28% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. BOX Token has a market cap of $2.60 million and $86.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOX Token coin can now be bought for $0.0261 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, BOX Token has traded 24.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BOX Token alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00016471 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.66 or 0.00186775 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001310 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000018 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000819 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BOX Token Profile

BOX Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,776,753 coins. The official website for BOX Token is box.la . BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BOX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@boxla888

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

Buying and Selling BOX Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOX Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.