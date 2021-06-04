Metaverse ETP Trading 3.2% Higher This Week (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000495 BTC on popular exchanges. Metaverse ETP has a market cap of $14.36 million and approximately $306,763.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Metaverse ETP alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,661.27 or 0.07200063 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.08 or 0.00173369 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Coin Profile

Metaverse ETP (ETP) is a coin. It was first traded on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 80,434,690 coins and its circulating supply is 78,434,592 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org . The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metaverse ETP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metaverse ETP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.