Melon Reaches Market Capitalization of $57.42 Million (MLN)

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. One Melon coin can now be purchased for about $38.88 or 0.00121884 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Melon has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Melon has a total market cap of $57.42 million and $6.43 million worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00078155 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004411 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00025930 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002707 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.68 or 0.01000177 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,627.02 or 0.09812888 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00051736 BTC.

Melon Coin Profile

Melon (CRYPTO:MLN) is a coin. It was first traded on March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,025 coins. Melon’s official website is melonport.com . Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Buying and Selling Melon

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Melon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Melon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

