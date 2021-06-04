Kessler Investment Group LLC Buys New Shares in Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL)

Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 138,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sundial Growers in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new position in Sundial Growers in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Sundial Growers in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sundial Growers in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sundial Growers in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 4.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNDL stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.21. 5,723,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,767,281. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 6.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.90. Sundial Growers Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $3.96.

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Sundial Growers had a negative return on equity of 52.96% and a negative net margin of 591.62%. The company had revenue of $10.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Sundial Growers Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sundial Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Sundial Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $0.40 price objective on shares of Sundial Growers in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Sundial Growers in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1.15 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.80.

Sundial Growers Profile

Sundial Growers Inc engages in production and marketing of cannabis products for the adult-use market in Canada. It produces and distributes inhalable products, such as flower, pre-rolls, and vapes. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands.

