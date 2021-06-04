Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Has $2.78 Million Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. lessened its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the period. CSX comprises approximately 2.2% of Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CSX by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,845,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,709,732,000 after buying an additional 1,144,278 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at $666,341,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at $593,993,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CSX by 5.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,166,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $498,198,000 after purchasing an additional 287,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in CSX by 7.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,823,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $368,642,000 after purchasing an additional 255,092 shares during the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CSX shares. BMO Capital Markets raised CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on CSX from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CSX from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CSX from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on CSX in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. CSX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.70.

CSX stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.25. 63,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,787,579. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.66. The company has a market cap of $75.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.39. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $65.37 and a 12 month high of $104.87.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). CSX had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 25.62%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.68%.

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 17,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total value of $1,771,973.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,408,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 36,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.27, for a total transaction of $3,743,950.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,259,321.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,049,486 shares of company stock valued at $206,927,334 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

