Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Purchased by Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 6.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 49,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the first quarter worth $1,146,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the first quarter worth $1,198,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the first quarter worth $22,125,000. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.7% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 552,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,339,000 after purchasing an additional 19,907 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. HSBC raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Eaton from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.29.

Shares of ETN traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $147.26. 9,911 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,175,718. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.00. The company has a market cap of $58.68 billion, a PE ratio of 41.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $82.44 and a 12 month high of $149.38.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 71.70%.

In other Eaton news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $937,984.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,716.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $2,086,928.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,294,838.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,313 shares of company stock worth $4,159,670. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

