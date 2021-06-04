Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Position Reduced by Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $242.89. 88,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,151,901. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $133.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.01 and a 52 week high of $246.44.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 62.80%.

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.29.

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total transaction of $13,028,847.37. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 33,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,319,404.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total transaction of $17,738,374.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,945 shares in the company, valued at $8,560,889.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,062 shares of company stock valued at $31,884,447. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

