NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.60.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NTGR. Raymond James reduced their price objective on NETGEAR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. BWS Financial increased their price objective on NETGEAR from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on NETGEAR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ NTGR traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.42. 1,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,333. NETGEAR has a 1 year low of $23.20 and a 1 year high of $46.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.82.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $317.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.21 million. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that NETGEAR will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 26,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $1,078,503.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,390,239.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 18,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total value of $691,533.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,338,496.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,455 shares of company stock valued at $2,971,904 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTGR. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,009 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of NETGEAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $966,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of NETGEAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $723,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in NETGEAR by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 14,285 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. 99.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

