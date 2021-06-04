SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SP Plus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. SP Plus posted earnings per share of ($0.86) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 124.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that SP Plus will report full year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow SP Plus.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.34. SP Plus had a negative net margin of 13.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.69%.

SP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of SP Plus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of SP Plus from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of SP traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.64. The company had a trading volume of 215 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,181. The firm has a market capitalization of $757.41 million, a PE ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.02. SP Plus has a fifty-two week low of $15.29 and a fifty-two week high of $36.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

In related news, CFO Kristopher H. Roy sold 1,600 shares of SP Plus stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $53,216.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SP. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SP Plus by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of SP Plus by 249.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the 4th quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Adirondack Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates through Commercial, Aviation, and Other segments. It provides on-site parking management, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services.

