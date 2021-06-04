Sage Financial Management Group Inc. Buys 23,932 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Sage Financial Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,932 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 10.6% of Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $13,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHZ. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 10,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $54.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,620. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $53.64 and a twelve month high of $56.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.17.

Read More: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.