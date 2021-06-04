American Financial Group Inc. Purchases 2,000 Shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

American Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) by 5.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. American Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Hess Midstream were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HESM. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream during the first quarter worth about $128,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO John A. Gatling sold 1,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $39,870.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,702.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 32,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $753,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,609,236 shares of company stock worth $73,649,620.

A number of research firms recently commented on HESM. Zacks Investment Research raised Hess Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hess Midstream from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hess Midstream has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.29.

HESM remained flat at $$25.59 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 210 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,381. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.27. Hess Midstream LP has a 1 year low of $14.56 and a 1 year high of $25.90. The company has a market capitalization of $640.72 million, a P/E ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 2.27.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hess Midstream LP will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4526 per share. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is 138.17%.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

