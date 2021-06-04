American Financial Group Inc. Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN)

American Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,850 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 158,850 shares during the period. American Financial Group Inc. owned 0.32% of Flexion Therapeutics worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,828 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 16,470 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 61,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. CM Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $866,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 100,311 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,339,324 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,076,000 after acquiring an additional 216,183 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FLXN. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.56.

Shares of NASDAQ FLXN remained flat at $$8.52 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 768 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,105. The company has a market cap of $425.51 million, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.43. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $14.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.35.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08). On average, research analysts anticipate that Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions in the United States. The company offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) knee pain.

