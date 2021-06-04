Holistic Financial Partners Invests $235,000 in POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

Holistic Financial Partners bought a new position in shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 310.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,020,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,704,000 after purchasing an additional 772,047 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 884,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,087,000 after purchasing an additional 11,658 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 643,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,066,000 after purchasing an additional 22,052 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of POSCO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,299,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of POSCO by 1,482.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 117,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,292,000 after buying an additional 109,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PKX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of POSCO from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Shares of NYSE PKX opened at $77.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. POSCO has a 52-week low of $35.78 and a 52-week high of $92.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.54.

POSCO Profile

POSCO, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets.

