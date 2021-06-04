Holistic Financial Partners Has $326,000 Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Holistic Financial Partners decreased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 997 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GS. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 32.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 136 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 7,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 14.5% in the first quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 277 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $409.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $319.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.48.

Shares of GS stock opened at $388.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $349.92. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.52 and a 52 week high of $391.25. The company has a market capitalization of $132.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 43.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

