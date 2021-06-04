Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by 9258 Wealth Management LLC

9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 162.3% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY opened at $202.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.25. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $218.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.67.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

LLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Cowen upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.75.

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $544,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 1,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $182.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,759.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,649 shares in the company, valued at $11,089,063.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 235,544 shares of company stock worth $48,331,546. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

