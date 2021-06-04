9258 Wealth Management LLC Sells 38 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

9258 Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,178 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $388.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $349.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $132.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.52 and a fifty-two week high of $391.25.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 43.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.60%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $367.48.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

