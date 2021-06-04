Aveo Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,867 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth about $1,007,373,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Target by 1,562.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,514,325 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $894,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242,754 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Target by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,134,621 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,555,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462,178 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,595,477 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $634,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,493,847 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $969,830,000 after buying an additional 1,049,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.83.

Shares of Target stock opened at $229.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.98. The company has a market cap of $113.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $114.81 and a 52-week high of $230.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 28.87%.

In related news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,218 shares of company stock worth $9,483,744 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

