Banque Pictet & Cie SA Purchases 8,140 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 24.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,004 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,140 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Leidos were worth $3,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Leidos by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,251,000 after acquiring an additional 36,131 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,065 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 15,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $51,345.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,872.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LDOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Argus lifted their target price on Leidos from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Leidos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $111.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Leidos in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Leidos has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.56.

Shares of LDOS opened at $103.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.15 and a 52 week high of $113.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.90.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 23.33%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

