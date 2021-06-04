AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 35.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,106 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Keystone Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 7,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 23.7% in the first quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 48,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 9,256 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 55.2% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 32,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at $6,015,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $52.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.10. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $32.65 and a 1-year high of $52.90.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 22.24%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total value of $1,637,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,367,468.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $510,069.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,793,344 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BK. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.80.

The Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.