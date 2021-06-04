Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires 1,325 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,693 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Fortive were worth $3,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Fortive by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,600,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $963,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349,167 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at $191,607,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of Fortive by 76.0% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,726,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473,048 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Fortive by 7,873.6% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,282,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Fortive by 266.2% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,550,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FTV. Citigroup increased their price objective on Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fortive has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.43.

In related news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 60,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total transaction of $4,194,867.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,822,524.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,368,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $99,124,641.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,467,716.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FTV stock opened at $73.55 on Friday. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.82 and a fifty-two week high of $82.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.40%.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

