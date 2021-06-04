Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $812,000 Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC cut its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,334 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 3,524 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on COP. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Argus raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.23.

Shares of COP stock opened at $59.47 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $61.14. The company has a market cap of $80.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -396.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently -177.32%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

