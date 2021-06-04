Comparing Snowflake (SNOW) and Its Rivals

Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) is one of 316 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Snowflake to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.2% of Snowflake shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.5% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.8% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Snowflake and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Snowflake N/A N/A N/A Snowflake Competitors -39.45% -61.06% -3.56%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Snowflake and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Snowflake 2 14 12 0 2.36 Snowflake Competitors 2151 11279 21079 606 2.57

Snowflake currently has a consensus price target of $278.04, suggesting a potential upside of 16.61%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 19.11%. Given Snowflake’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Snowflake has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Snowflake and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Snowflake $592.05 million -$539.10 million -62.74 Snowflake Competitors $1.91 billion $321.97 million 54.77

Snowflake’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Snowflake. Snowflake is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Snowflake competitors beat Snowflake on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc. provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries. The company was formerly known as Snowflake Computing, Inc. and changed its name to Snowflake Inc. in April 2019. Snowflake Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

