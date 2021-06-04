DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $72 million-$74 million.

DV traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,951. DoubleVerify has a 52-week low of $27.16 and a 52-week high of $38.28.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DoubleVerify will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on DV shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an equal weight rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DoubleVerify has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.50.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

