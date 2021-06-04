Celo (CELO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $21.44 Million

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. Celo has a total market capitalization of $803.99 million and $21.44 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celo coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.27 or 0.00008872 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Celo has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002714 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00066827 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $108.77 or 0.00294955 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.16 or 0.00241783 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $444.10 or 0.01204306 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003690 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,792.87 or 0.99773474 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Celo Profile

Celo launched on April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 245,729,966 coins. The official website for Celo is celo.org . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Buying and Selling Celo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo using one of the exchanges listed above.

