Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 213,697 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 8,159,236 shares.The stock last traded at $10.69 and had previously closed at $9.12.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CLNE shares. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $9.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -118.78 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 6.62% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $77.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.26 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 32,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $258,879.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A. Total sold 200,000 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total transaction of $1,636,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,357,638 shares of company stock worth $11,823,305. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 16,645 shares during the period. 38.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

