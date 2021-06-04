Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Shares Gap Down to $10.89

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.89, but opened at $10.47. Canaan shares last traded at $10.72, with a volume of 15,433 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -51.85 and a beta of 4.16.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.86 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franchise Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Canaan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,615,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canaan by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,037,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,117,000 after acquiring an additional 563,993 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Canaan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,491,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canaan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,673,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Canaan by 63,705.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,676,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Canaan Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAN)

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

