Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Shares Gap Down to $14.36

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.36, but opened at $14.01. Vector Group shares last traded at $14.40, with a volume of 101 shares.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VGR shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vector Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 8th.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.02.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $543.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.80 million. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 6.12%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.91%.

In other news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $2,211,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,132,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,429,777.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $3,370,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,132,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,941,524.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 385,991 shares of company stock valued at $5,733,615 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 14,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Vector Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 51,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc raised its position in Vector Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 320,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,472,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Vector Group by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Vector Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. 62.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vector Group Company Profile (NYSE:VGR)

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

