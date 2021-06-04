Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Shares Gap Up to $113.03

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $113.03, but opened at $116.19. Jack in the Box shares last traded at $114.38, with a volume of 110 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on JACK. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack in the Box has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.94.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.81.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. The business had revenue of $257.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Jack in the Box’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This is an increase from Jack in the Box’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.85%.

In other news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total transaction of $152,661.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,732,357.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 23,600.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 1,018.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 27.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 197.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. 99.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack in the Box Company Profile (NASDAQ:JACK)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

