DMScript Trading Down 22.6% This Week (DMST)

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. In the last seven days, DMScript has traded 22.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. DMScript has a market cap of $3.17 million and $390,272.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DMScript coin can currently be bought for about $0.0528 or 0.00000143 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DMScript alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002714 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00066827 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.77 or 0.00294955 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.16 or 0.00241783 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $444.10 or 0.01204306 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003690 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,792.87 or 0.99773474 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About DMScript

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official website is dmscript.com . DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DMScript

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMScript should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DMScript using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DMSTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for DMScript Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMScript and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.