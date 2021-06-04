American Financial Group Inc. Trims Stake in Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

American Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) by 56.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,232,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,593,390 shares during the period. Select Energy Services comprises 1.0% of American Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. American Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.20% of Select Energy Services worth $6,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WTTR. Hillman Co. lifted its position in Select Energy Services by 78.8% during the first quarter. Hillman Co. now owns 1,237,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,165,000 after purchasing an additional 545,452 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Select Energy Services by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,552,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,652,000 after purchasing an additional 494,702 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,472,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,036,000 after purchasing an additional 260,883 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 148.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 335,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 200,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Select Energy Services by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,135,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,757,000 after acquiring an additional 172,269 shares in the last quarter. 57.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WTTR traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.50. 2,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,526. Select Energy Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $7.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $676.51 million, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 2.84.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WTTR. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (up from $7.25) on shares of Select Energy Services in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.17.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

