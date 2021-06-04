AdvisorShares Investments LLC Has $10.36 Million Stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 156.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 91,084 shares during the period. Arena Pharmaceuticals accounts for 1.3% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARNA. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,190,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,918,000 after buying an additional 1,090,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,444,000. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,711,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,826,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

ARNA stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,328. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $59.55 and a one year high of $90.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 23.61 and a quick ratio of 23.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 0.52.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.16) by $0.18. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.00) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.96 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on ARNA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Jonestrading lowered their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Arena Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.88.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, Phase II clinical trial for alopecia areata, Phase III clinical trial for atopic dermatitis, and Phase IIb clinical trial for eosinophilic esophagitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure; and Temanogrel for coronary microvascular obstruction is in Phase II clinical trial.

