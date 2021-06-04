Tobam Buys 136,492 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Tobam increased its stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 961,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,492 shares during the quarter. Tobam owned approximately 0.24% of Cameco worth $15,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cameco by 700.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,195,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,425 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Cameco by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 141,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 16,189 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Cameco by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,145,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,953,000 after purchasing an additional 149,500 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Cameco by 1,685.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,165,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,223 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Cameco by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 395,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,304,000 after purchasing an additional 11,243 shares during the period. 58.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cameco stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.87. 61,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,947,653. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -349.61 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 8.21 and a quick ratio of 5.87. Cameco Co. has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $21.50.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $290.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

CCJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Cameco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities increased their price target on Cameco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Cameco from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.83.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

