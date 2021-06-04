Brokerages Set Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) PT at $21.81

Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.81.

A number of research firms recently commented on OPCH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Option Care Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded Option Care Health to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of OPCH traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,235. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Option Care Health has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $21.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.41. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 370.27 and a beta of 1.11.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Option Care Health had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $759.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Option Care Health’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Option Care Health will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.59 per share, for a total transaction of $703,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 83,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,338.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 12,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $240,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 53,355 shares of company stock valued at $922,938. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPCH. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Option Care Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Option Care Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in Option Care Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. 47.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapies and services; home infusion services to treat heart failures; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders; and immunoglobulin infusion therapies.

