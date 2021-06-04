Insider Selling: Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) Director Sells 2,741 Shares of Stock

Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) Director Carlos M. Garcia sold 2,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $50,708.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,154. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Carlos M. Garcia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Carlos M. Garcia sold 2,400 shares of Professional stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total transaction of $44,088.00.

Shares of PFHD traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.35. 28,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,938. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.89. Professional Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $19.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.61 million, a PE ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.07.

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). Professional had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 17.48%. As a group, analysts predict that Professional Holding Corp. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EJF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Professional by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,078,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,817,000 after buying an additional 190,538 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Professional by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 619,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,375,000 after buying an additional 77,294 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Professional by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 199,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after buying an additional 14,451 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Professional by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after buying an additional 50,076 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Professional by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 163,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the period. 58.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PFHD. TheStreet upgraded shares of Professional from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Professional from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Professional from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.38.

Professional Company Profile

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

