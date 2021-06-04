Tobam Buys 1,059,819 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Tobam raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 126.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,900,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,059,819 shares during the quarter. Host Hotels & Resorts makes up about 1.4% of Tobam’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Tobam’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $32,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 224.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HST traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.39. 43,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,115,333. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.04 and a fifty-two week high of $18.52. The company has a current ratio of 26.76, a quick ratio of 26.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.94 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.32.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 91.11%. The firm had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $55,539.00. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.66.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

