Waldron Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,736 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fosun International Ltd bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,462,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $216,000. MMA Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 666.6% in the 1st quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 81,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,360,000 after buying an additional 71,082 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 37,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,992,000 after buying an additional 11,271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.92. The stock had a trading volume of 496,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,912,281. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.95. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.50 and a one year high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

