General Motors (NYSE:GM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Analysts forecast that General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) will announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for General Motors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.75. General Motors reported earnings per share of ($0.50) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 206%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that General Motors will report full year earnings of $5.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.13 to $5.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.74 to $7.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover General Motors.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GM. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.10.

Shares of NYSE GM traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.60. 357,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,836,367. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $23.33 and a fifty-two week high of $63.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.89.

In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 30,976 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total transaction of $1,729,390.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,649,551.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 16,525 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $968,199.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,920 shares in the company, valued at $5,971,492.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,571,239 shares of company stock worth $91,396,320 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 388.9% during the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 2,305.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in General Motors by 1,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in General Motors in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

See Also: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on General Motors (GM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.