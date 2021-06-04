Waldron Private Wealth LLC Sells 200,200 Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 449,126 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 200,200 shares during the period. Community Bank System makes up approximately 2.4% of Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Waldron Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.83% of Community Bank System worth $34,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBU. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 5,242.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Community Bank System by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Community Bank System by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Community Bank System by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Community Bank System by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,864,000 after purchasing an additional 7,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of CBU stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $80.23. The company had a trading volume of 71 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,343. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 0.72. Community Bank System, Inc. has a one year low of $51.41 and a one year high of $82.53.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $152.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.44 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 8.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.01%.

In other news, Director Kerrie D. Macpherson bought 439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.81 per share, with a total value of $35,036.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,278.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Parente sold 7,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.36, for a total transaction of $600,596.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,362,990.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

