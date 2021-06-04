Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 0.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 100,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. Linde comprises 2.2% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $28,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fosun International Ltd grew its position in shares of Linde by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 14,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,039,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in shares of Linde by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 61,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,227,000 after acquiring an additional 10,877 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Linde by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 29,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayrshire Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 117.7% in the 1st quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 23,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,579,000 after acquiring an additional 12,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.12.

Shares of LIN stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $299.22. 3,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,776,855. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $197.26 and a twelve month high of $305.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.48%. Equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is 51.52%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

