Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Has $47.79 Million Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,119 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 3.7% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $47,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $2,336,640,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,022,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,065,847,000 after acquiring an additional 686,768 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,504,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,742,475,000 after purchasing an additional 624,512 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 121.6% during the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,048,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $478,684,000 after buying an additional 575,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 473.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 641,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $298,994,000 after purchasing an additional 530,026 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TMO. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.45.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $446.44. 2,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,798,395. The stock has a market cap of $175.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $330.57 and a one year high of $532.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $468.24.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.32%.

In related news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total value of $16,147,796.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,872,465.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

