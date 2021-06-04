Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC decreased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 112,048 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 14,546 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $727,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 179.5% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,968 shares during the period. Orca Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,193,000. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,794 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.82.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $56.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.94. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The company has a market capitalization of $228.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

