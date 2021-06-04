Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Acquires New Stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 28,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of X. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in United States Steel by 287.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in United States Steel in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $529,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,822,913.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 9,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $210,404.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 124,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,856,531. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 88,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,816. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on X shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of United States Steel from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group raised shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

X opened at $25.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. United States Steel Co. has a 1-year low of $6.58 and a 1-year high of $29.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.72, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.46.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 13.05%. As a group, research analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.86%.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

