Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Acquires New Stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 28,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of X. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in United States Steel by 287.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in United States Steel in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.
In related news, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $529,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,822,913.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 9,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $210,404.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 124,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,856,531. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 88,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,816. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
X opened at $25.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. United States Steel Co. has a 1-year low of $6.58 and a 1-year high of $29.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.72, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.46.
United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 13.05%. As a group, research analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.86%.
About United States Steel
United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.
