Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital downgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.88.

Get Orion Energy Systems alerts:

OESX stock opened at $6.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $181.89 million, a P/E ratio of 54.64 and a beta of 2.49. Orion Energy Systems has a fifty-two week low of $3.03 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.26.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.61. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 3.24%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Orion Energy Systems will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,705,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,870,000 after buying an additional 27,866 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,227,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,545,000 after purchasing an additional 315,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 570,088 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 280,204 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,889,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 454,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 53,766 shares during the period. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.