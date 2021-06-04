Atria Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,818 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $4,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.79.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $66.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.34. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.82 and a 12 month high of $67.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

In related news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $710,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,784,172.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

