Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 672 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,904 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $3,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RELX. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Relx by 68.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Relx by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Relx by 215.7% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Relx during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Relx by 847.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on RELX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Relx has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of NYSE:RELX traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,912. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.28. Relx Plc has a twelve month low of $19.52 and a twelve month high of $27.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

