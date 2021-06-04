Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 8,931 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $9,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,121,000 after acquiring an additional 54,258 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Garmin by 5,828.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Garmin by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,633 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Garmin by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,251 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Garmin by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,914 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Garmin news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 7,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total transaction of $926,480.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip Straub sold 5,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.74, for a total value of $853,676.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 248,468 shares of company stock worth $35,248,096. 21.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ GRMN traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $142.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,511. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.50. The firm has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.04. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $90.12 and a 52-week high of $145.20.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.06 million. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 23.88%. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on GRMN shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Garmin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.57.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

