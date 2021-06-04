CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 10.78% and a negative net margin of 10.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $217.37 on Friday. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $88.87 and a 12-month high of $251.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.66 billion, a PE ratio of -502.31 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $203.28.

In related news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 2,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total transaction of $457,681.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.11, for a total transaction of $1,115,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 320,433 shares of company stock valued at $64,194,101. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRWD. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.88.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

