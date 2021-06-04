Brokerages Expect CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) to Announce $1.99 EPS

Equities research analysts expect CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) to announce $1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for CMC Materials’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.00 and the lowest is $1.97. CMC Materials posted earnings of $1.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CMC Materials will report full year earnings of $7.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.64 to $7.92. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.97 to $8.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CMC Materials.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $290.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.59 million. CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a positive return on equity of 20.99%. CMC Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share.

CCMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded CMC Materials from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of CMC Materials from $198.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.13.

CMC Materials stock traded up $2.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $150.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 861 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,220. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $172.07. CMC Materials has a fifty-two week low of $126.53 and a fifty-two week high of $198.60.

In related news, VP Bernstein H. Carol Eckstein sold 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total transaction of $656,450.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 47,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,861,451.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCMP. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in CMC Materials by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in CMC Materials by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 31,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in CMC Materials by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in CMC Materials by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

