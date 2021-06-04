$0.75 EPS Expected for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) to post $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Power Integrations’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.76. Power Integrations posted earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 127.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Power Integrations will report full-year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Power Integrations.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $173.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.25 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 12.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on POWI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.17.

In other Power Integrations news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,368 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $794,781.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total transaction of $711,698.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 111,865 shares in the company, valued at $9,016,319. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,595 shares of company stock valued at $1,793,684. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Power Integrations during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 264.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Power Integrations in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Power Integrations during the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

POWI stock traded up $1.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.09. 856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,298. Power Integrations has a 52-week low of $50.34 and a 52-week high of $99.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 52.08 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 42.62%.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.

