Hilton Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in The Simply Good Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,165,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 10,041 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 138.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,073,000 after acquiring an additional 648,878 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in The Simply Good Foods by 112.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 839,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,334,000 after acquiring an additional 445,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in The Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider C Scott Parker sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $1,017,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,049,409.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on SMPL. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.29.

Shares of SMPL stock opened at $33.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 12-month low of $16.54 and a 12-month high of $35.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.86 and a beta of 1.02.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $230.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.03 million. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

